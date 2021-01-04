Pension payments increase in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4

Pension payments have increased by 10 percent in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The increase in wages, pensions, state benefits, and scholarships is an annual campaign conducted by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The country has also adopted a number of other laws and regulations in this area. Among them is the Code of Turkmenistan on Social Protection of the Population.

As it was reported earlier, the work is underway to introduce digital technologies into Turkmenistan’s banking sector.

The introduction of digital technologies into the banking sector of the country will expand the range of banking services and the capabilities of the national payment system provided to customers, as well as increase the competitiveness of credit institutions.

In general, the country's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of non-cash payments is increasing, and payment for goods and services is being implemented through banking terminals.

