Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $53.81 per barrel last week (from Jan.4 to Jan. 8), which is $2.65 (5.2 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 11.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $55.76 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.92.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $53.23 per barrel last week, up by $2.65 (5.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $55.2 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.34.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $51.51 per barrel, which is $5.41 (11.7 percent) more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $53.56 per barrel, while the minimum - $48.48.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $53.28 per barrel, which is $2.64 (5.2 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $55.29 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.34.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Jan.4, 2020
|
Jan.5, 2020
|
Jan.6, 2020
|
Jan.7, 2020
|
Jan.8, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$50.92
|
$52.94
|
$54.73
|
$54.7
|
$55.76
|
$53.81
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$50.34
|
$52.36
|
$54.15
|
$54.12
|
$55.2
|
$53.23
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$48.48
|
$50.55
|
$52.5
|
$52.46
|
$53.56
|
$51.51
|
Brent Dated
|
$50.34
|
$52.41
|
$54.23
|
$54.15
|
$55.29
|
$53.28
