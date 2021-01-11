Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $53.81 per barrel last week (from Jan.4 to Jan. 8), which is $2.65 (5.2 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 11.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $55.76 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.92.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $53.23 per barrel last week, up by $2.65 (5.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $55.2 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.34.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $51.51 per barrel, which is $5.41 (11.7 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $53.56 per barrel, while the minimum - $48.48.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $53.28 per barrel, which is $2.64 (5.2 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $55.29 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.34.

Oil grade/date Jan.4, 2020 Jan.5, 2020 Jan.6, 2020 Jan.7, 2020 Jan.8, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $50.92 $52.94 $54.73 $54.7 $55.76 $53.81 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $50.34 $52.36 $54.15 $54.12 $55.2 $53.23 Urals (EX NOVO) $48.48 $50.55 $52.5 $52.46 $53.56 $51.51 Brent Dated $50.34 $52.41 $54.23 $54.15 $55.29 $53.28

