Significant volume of bank loans in Georgia secured with real estate

Finance 27 January 2021 15:37 (UTC+04:00)
Significant volume of bank loans in Georgia secured with real estate
PACE Bureau does not approve discussion on returning Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan
PACE Bureau does not approve discussion on returning Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan
Russian servicemen preparing for work in joint Russian-Turkish observation center in Nagorno-Karabakh region
Russian servicemen preparing for work in joint Russian-Turkish observation center in Nagorno-Karabakh region
Russia to directly participate in efforts to unblock economic, transport ties in S. Caucasus - Lavrov
Russia to directly participate in efforts to unblock economic, transport ties in S. Caucasus - Lavrov
Latest
SOCAR Turkey, Middle East Technical University to carry out chemical recycling of plastic waste Business 16:56
Housing prices in Baku decrease Business 16:45
Georgia presents great investment opportunities - Spanish Foreign Ministry Business 16:44
Azerbaijani FM, OSCE MG co-chair from France exchange views on situation in region Politics 16:42
JPMorgan to launch UK consumer bank within months US 16:41
Iranian banks issue big loans to agricultural sector Finance 16:37
Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation and new opportunities opened up - assistant to president Politics 16:36
State Property Service of Azerbaijan to auction small enterprises Business 16:31
Azerbaijan confirms 601 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:31
Azerbaijan benefited from cooperation with Turkey in Patriotic War - President's assistant Politics 16:26
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit SB names amount of work performed at trust Oil&Gas 16:19
Houses destroyed by Armenia in Azerbaijan's Tartar being restored - Trend TV reports Society 16:19
Iran, Kazakhstan should form join bank to boost trade, transactions - ambassador Business 16:12
Russia remains main exporter of Uzbek textile production Business 16:12
Relationship between Azerbaijan and Turkey - eternal - Azerbaijani president's aide Politics 16:11
Uzbekistan’s Statistics Committee, IMF discuss national strategy for statistics dev’t Uzbekistan 16:02
Demand for Azerbaijani CBA's short-term notes exceeds supply fourfold Finance 15:55
Boeing 737 MAX safe to return to service in Europe Europe 15:50
Spending on gas exploration declined in 2020 Oil&Gas 15:46
UK voices interest in restoring electric energy sector in Azerbaijan's liberated areas Oil&Gas 15:45
Armenians built several villas for themselves in Shusha. One of villas belongs to leader of junta, another - to wealthy, corrupt official - President Aliyev Politics 15:41
Shuakhevi HPP to play important role in decreasing Georgia’s dependence on imported electricity Oil&Gas 15:37
Iran would return to JCPOA commitments if others comply - Iranian President Nuclear Program 15:37
Significant volume of bank loans in Georgia secured with real estate Finance 15:37
Georgian JSA Technologies plans to export the product to EU, US and China ICT 15:36
Total assets of Azerbaijani banks for 2020 revealed Finance 15:36
Azerbaijani banks' reduced total liabilities in 2020 Finance 15:29
All of us, all people will revive Shusha - President of Azerbaijan Politics 15:26
Shusha was our goal and Shusha became our victory - President of Azerbaijan Politics 15:25
I said that our victory would be incomplete without Shusha, at that time, during war, I could not say more - President Aliyev Politics 15:25
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spare parts for steam boilers via tender Tenders 15:25
President Aliyev gives instructions in relation to restoration of Shusha city Politics 15:20
FMs of Azerbaijan, Turkey hold phone conversation Politics 15:14
We don't need fake history - President of Azerbaijan Politics 15:10
They say that Shusha was allegedly handed over just like that, without a fight, that Armenians left Shusha of their own free will. This is a blatant lie - President Aliyev Politics 15:08
Russia lifts restrictions on import of Kazakh tomatoes - Kazakhstan's Agriculture Ministry Business 15:05
At that time, minister of defense of Azerbaijan was offshoot of PFPA-Musavat tandem, one of their henchmen. He was first to sell Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 15:05
During Shusha operation, hundreds of invaders were killed - President Aliyev Politics 15:01
Turkmenistan launches initiative to ensure stable international transport services Transport 15:00
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for maintenance Tenders 15:00
Turkmenistan, Belarus sign co-op program between foreign ministries Business 14:58
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 27 Society 14:55
If Armenians considered Shusha their own, then why didn’t they create anything there in 28 years? - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:55
Iran’s CBI reveals amount of loans issued by Iranian banks Finance 14:52
Shusha was able to preserve spirit of Azerbaijan despite attempts to Armenianize it - President Aliyev Politics 14:52
Domestic production increases in Iran Business 14:51
Number of vehicle re-export from Georgia down Business 14:51
Goldman Sachs loses legal fight against EU cartel fine US 14:50
President Aliyev receives in video format Aydin Karimov on his appointment as Special Representative of President in Shusha district (PHOTO) Politics 14:47
Iran's government voices support for local stock exchange Business 14:43
Iran boosts its exports via Kurdistan Province Business 14:22
EU and FAO work together to increase farm productivity across Georgia Business 14:21
Foreign, local investors showing more interest in Azerbaijan's electric power engineering Oil&Gas 14:20
Uzbek agro-industrial agency announces tender for well construction Tenders 14:18
Uzbekistan’s 2020 volume of market services increased Uzbekistan 14:18
LG Display reports stronger profit on iPhone demand, rising panel prices Other News 14:17
Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Turkey up by over 23% Oil&Gas 14:08
Share of gross regional product in Uzbek regions for 2020 revealed Uzbekistan 14:07
Georgia discusses plan of 're-opening' tourism sector Transport 14:05
Kazakhstan increases car exports to countries of EAEU Transport 13:59
Highest indicator observed in tax revenues from non-oil sector in Azerbaijan Finance 13:56
Details of imports, exports via Iran’s Anzali port declared Transport 13:55
Manufacturing data of Iranian automakers disclosed Business 13:53
Project of Baku Higher Oil School becomes winner of ‘Science-Education-Industry’ grant competition Society 13:47
Kazakh Entrepreneurship Development Fund, Sberbank affiliate to jointly support projects Kazakhstan 13:45
New Azerbaijani minister of transport, communications and high technologies introduced to staff Politics 13:43
Azerbaijan launches highway construction in Aghstafa district (PHOTO) Economy 13:19
Iran talks funds needed to increase extraction from offshore gas fields Oil&Gas 13:17
Azerbaijan appoints special representative of president in Shusha district Politics 13:14
Turkmenbashi Oil Refineries opens tender for purchase of specialized trailer Tenders 13:14
Experts discuss use of cryptocurrency for money laundering Economy 13:00
Iran unveils details of exports via Sistan & Baluchestan Province Business 13:00
Iran’s exports through Markazi Province revealed Business 12:49
Georgia reports 742 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.27 Georgia 12:48
Kazakhstan proposes to establish uranium products in Czech Republic Business 12:48
Monitoring of historical monuments in Azerbaijan's liberated lands continues Society 12:47
Details of cargo movement in Iran’s Chabahar port announced Transport 12:47
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan Finance 12:47
Geostat reveals volume of FDI inflow to Georgian energy sector Oil&Gas 12:46
Relations between Azerbaijan and France to continue to develop - French official Politics 12:30
Reconstruction of houses damaged as result of Armenian's aggression begins - Trend TV's reports from Barda and Tartar Society 12:28
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to rent vehicles Tenders 12:16
Saudi company eyes introducing innovative fintech in Uzbekistan’s capital market Finance 12:12
Largest share of income from self-employment registered in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region Uzbekistan 12:12
Ukrainian airline to organize number of charter flights to Uzbekistan Transport 12:12
Russian company talks on new cybercrime fraudulent scheme affecting Azerbaijan ICT 12:02
Iran discloses data of exports via Semnan Province customs checkpoint Business 12:02
Household sector - leader for 2020 lending in Azerbaijan Finance 12:02
Azerbaijan-Iran border being cleared of mines Society 12:02
No barriers for France to implement projects in liberated Azerbaijani lands - French minister Politics 11:58
Explorations underway to increase oil extraction from Iran's Gachsaran oil field Oil&Gas 11:55
CBA continues to play important role in formation of extensive digital ecosystem ICT 11:54
Iran to launch several water and electricity facilities Oil&Gas 11:54
PACE Bureau does not approve discussion on returning Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:53
Azercell’s digital solutions now on IBA Mobile app! Other News 11:49
Kazakhstan doubles imports from Turkmenistan despite COVID-19 Business 11:36
Body of Azerbaijani sailor killed near Nigeria delivered to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:36
Oman, strategic partner of Iran – CBI governor Arab World 11:35
Azerbaijan achieves high performance in sugar beet production - Minister of Agriculture Business 11:32
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions state medium-term bonds Finance 11:31
All news