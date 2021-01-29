Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 29 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 29 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 6.494 manat or $3.82 (0.21 percent) and amounted to 3,132.471 manat or $1,842.63 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.6948 manat or 99 cents (3.97 percent) and amounted to 44.4388 manat ($26.140).

The price of platinum increased by 6.0435 manat or $3.555 (0.33 percent) and amounted to 1,818.932 manat ($1,069.96).

The price of palladium increased by 57.817 manat or $34.01 (1.47 percent) and amounted to 3,985.514 manat ($2.344).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 62.2455 manat or $36.615 (1.9 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 44.7185 manat or $26.305 (2.5 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 0.2724 manat or 16 cents (0.6 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 29.9795 manat or $17.635 (0.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 471.342 manat or $277.26 (17.7 percent), silver grew by 14.7457 manat or $8.673 (49.7 percent), palladium increased by 59.449 manat or $34.97 (1.5 percent) and platinum increased by 133.297 manat or $78.41 (7.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Jan. 29, 2021 3,132.471 44.4388 1,818.932 3,985.514 Jan. 28, 2021 3,125.977 42.744 1,812.8885 3,927.697 Dec. 29, 2020 3,194.7165 44.7112 1,774.2135 4,015.4935 Jan. 29, 2020 2,661.129 29.6931 1,685.635 3,926.065 Change in a day: in man. 6.494 1.6948 6.0435 57.817 in % 0.21 3.97 0.33 1.47 Change in a month in man. -62.2455 -0.2724 44.7185 -29.9795 in % -1.9 -0.6 2.5 -0.7 Change in a year in man. 471.342 14.7457 133.297 59.449 in % 17.7 49.7 7.9 1.5

