Georgia begins disbursement social assistance

Georgian LEPL State Employment Promotion Agency continues to provide targeted social assistance to citizens, who lost their jobs amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As of today, 200 lari ($60.85) assistance is already transferred for the first month.

The compensation will apply to 106,080 persons in the amount of 21.21 million lari ($6.4 million).

Under the Georgian government's anti-crisis economic plan, unemployed persons will receive 200 lari monthly assistance for 6 months from January 2021.

Individuals who worked from January 2020 to November 2020 (for two months or more) and received a salary during the course of this period and did not receive a salary for one month or more between December 2020 and February 2021 are entitled to compensation.

People who lost their jobs while on leave due to pregnancy, childbirth, childcare or adoption of a child amid the coronavirus crisis are legible for 200 lari compensation.

