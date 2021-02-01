Iranian currency rates for February 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to January 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,945 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 1 Iranian rial on January 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,693 57,578 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,097 47,146 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,023 5,025 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,903 4,907 1 Danish krone DKK 6,850 6,853 1 Indian rupee INR 577 577 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,672 138,691 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,192 26,206 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,120 40,119 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,881 32,872 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,243 30,201 1 South African rand ZAR 2,779 2,769 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,769 5,742 1 Russian ruble RUB 554 554 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,139 32,098 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,592 31,618 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,557 49,570 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,199 2,205 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,850 35,833 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,419 9,416 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,501 6,534 100 Thai baths THB 140,452 140,395 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,390 10,390 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,581 37,558 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,237 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,945 50,977 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,920 9,919 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,709 12,729 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,992 2,994 1 Afghan afghani AFN 539 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,033 16,092 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,370 87,329 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,692 3,716 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,812 rials, and the price of $1 is 236,226 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 292,736 rials, and the price of $1 is 229,630 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 236,000-239,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 281,000-284,000 rials.