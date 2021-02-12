Azerbaijan's State Tax Service talks financial support to COVID-affected entrepreneurs

Finance 12 February 2021 13:23 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's State Tax Service talks financial support to COVID-affected entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The State Tax Service of Azerbaijan provided financial support worth 246 million manat ($144.7 million) to employees in the country’s districts affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Acting Head of the service Orhan Nazarli said, Trend reports.

Nazarli made the speech at an online conference on the topic ‘Tax system in the post-pandemic period’.

According to Nazarli, financial support to private (micro) entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 pandemic amounted to 112.2 million manat ($66 million).

“Providing support to entrepreneurs is aimed at reducing their financial losses, improving their financial situation, and preserving jobs. Within the framework of the 1st stage of payment of a certain part of the wages, financial support was provided to 217,500 employees, the second stage – 243,300 employees, the third stage (in 10 districts of the country) – 9,300 employees, 4th stage – 174,300 employees,” said Nazarli.

The event is being attended by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Acting Head of the State Tax Service Orkhan Nazarli, MPs, experts, and entrepreneurs.

