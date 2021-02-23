Iranian currency rates for February 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased compared to February 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,105 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 23 Iranian rial on February 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,107 58,884 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,889 46,795 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,079 5,076 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,961 4,970 1 Danish krone DKK 6,873 6,847 1 Indian rupee INR 581 579 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,846 138,726 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,402 26,372 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,985 39,760 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,417 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,346 33,311 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,740 30,700 1 South African rand ZAR 2,870 2,854 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,985 6,024 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 568 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,874 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 33,246 33,092 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,809 31,736 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,549 49,554 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,172 2,151 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,086 36,008 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,430 9,430 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,503 6,496 100 Thai baths THB 139,948 139,949 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,393 10,395 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,798 37,949 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 51,105 50,911 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,113 10,052 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,673 12,709 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,975 2,978 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,169 16,204 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,268 86,370 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,691 3,785 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 291,167 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,792 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 290,965 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,721 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 242,000-245,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 291,000-294,000 rials.