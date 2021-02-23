Iranian currency rates for February 23

Iranian currency rates for February 23

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased compared to February 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,105 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 23

Iranian rial on February 22

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

59,107

58,884

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,889

46,795

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,079

5,076

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,961

4,970

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,873

6,847

1 Indian rupee

INR

581

579

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,846

138,726

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,402

26,372

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,985

39,760

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,417

5,418

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,346

33,311

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

30,740

30,700

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,870

2,854

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,985

6,024

1 Russian ruble

RUB

567

568

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,874

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

33,246

33,092

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,809

31,736

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,549

49,554

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,172

2,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,086

36,008

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,430

9,430

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,503

6,496

100 Thai baths

THB

139,948

139,949

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,393

10,395

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,798

37,949

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

51,105

50,911

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,113

10,052

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,673

12,709

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,975

2,978

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

542

542

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,169

16,204

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,268

86,370

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,691

3,785

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 291,167 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,792 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 290,965 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,721 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 242,000-245,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 291,000-294,000 rials.

