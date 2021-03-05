Kazakhstan eyes to strengthen interaction with int'l financial organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan is strengthening its interaction with international, regional economic and financial organizations, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry told Trend on March 4.

The ministry said that Kazakhstan will continue to further develop the allied relations with the Russian Federation, the comprehensive strategic partnership with the People's Republic of China, the expanded strategic partnership with the US, strategic relations with the Central Asian countries, the expanded partnership and cooperation with the EU and EU member-states in the near future.

"Kazakhstan closely cooperates with the member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union in the spheres established upon the treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union," the ministry said.

“The bilateral and multilateral interaction with the member-states of the Commonwealth of Independent States is being developed to strengthen multilateral dialogue in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian fields, as well as in the field of security and countering new challenges and threats,” the ministry stressed.

The relations are being strengthened with the countries of East, Southeast and South Asia, Middle East, North Africa.

The international organizations actively participate in the Asian region, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Conference on Interaction & Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States, the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Asia-Europe Forum interregional dialogue process.

Among the priorities is the expansion of ties with regional organizations, in which Kazakhstan is not a member, such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the League of Arab States, the Gulf Cooperation Council and other structures.

"The interaction with international, regional economic and financial organizations such as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian Development Bank, the Eurasian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and other institutions is being strengthened," the ministry said.