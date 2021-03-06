Iranian currency rates for March 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 25 have decreased compared to March 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,033 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 6 Iranian rial on March 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,102 58,547 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,122 45,673 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,926 4,981 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,917 4,931 1 Danish krone DKK 6,729 6,806 1 Indian rupee INR 574 576 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,569 138,577 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,789 26,708 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,748 39,240 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,410 5,414 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,190 33,157 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,094 30,416 1 South African rand ZAR 2,734 2,870 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,572 5,629 1 Russian ruble RUB 565 568 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,285 32,679 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,290 31,510 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,539 49,530 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,162 2,147 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,704 35,785 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,471 9,454 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,465 6,491 100 Thai baths THB 137,655 138,238 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,310 10,357 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,204 37,234 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,033 50,608 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,037 10,010 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,655 12,648 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,917 2,934 1 Afghan afghani AFN 543 543 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,153 16,070 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,428 86,442 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,714 3,696 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,968 12,013

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 297,507 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,693 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 307,523 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,516 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 245,000-248,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 297,000-300,000 rials.