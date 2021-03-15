Iranian currency rates for March 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to March 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,197 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 15 Iranian rial on March 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,487 58,472 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,200 45,175 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,952 4,954 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,981 4,979 1 Danish krone DKK 6,751 6,752 1 Indian rupee INR 578 578 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,766 138,915 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,733 26,732 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,482 38,540 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,411 5,411 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,657 33,661 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,233 30,143 1 South African rand ZAR 2,808 2,810 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,548 5,553 1 Russian ruble RUB 573 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,537 32,591 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,210 31,235 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,563 49,561 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,137 2,139 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,927 35,945 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,349 9,475 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,459 6,454 100 Thai baths THB 136,635 136,762 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,205 10,200 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,963 36,953 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,197 50,205 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,026 10,026 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,655 12,637 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,915 2,920 1 Afghan afghani AFN 537 541 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,189 16,244 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,708 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,598 86,689 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,687 3,713 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,970

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,895 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,448 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 277,863 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,810 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 239,000-242,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 283,000-286,000 rials.