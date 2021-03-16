Azerbaijan records increase in prices for precious metals
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan increased on March 16 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing a report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose in price by 11.356 manat or $6.68 (0.39 percent), amounting to 2,947.528 manat or $1,733, and an ounce of silver - by 0.3908 manat or 23 cents (0.88 percent), amounting to 44.5851 manat or $26.22. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 13.8125 manat or $8.12 (0.67 percent) and amounted to 2,070.26 manat or $1,217, and per ounce of palladium - by 54.757 manat or $32.2 (1.37 percent), amounting to 4,060.229 manat or $2,388.
In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 156.961 manat or $92.33 (5.1 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 2.868 manat or $1.68 (6 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 197.2425 manat or $116 (8.7 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 52.666 manat or $30.98 (1.3 percent).
In annual terms, gold rose by 319.94 manat or $18.82 (12.2 percent), silver - by 19.5901 manat or $11.52 (78.4 percent), platinum - by 765.374 manat or $450.2 (58.7 percent), and palladium rose by 1,019.1755 manat or $599.5 (33.5 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
March 16. 2021
|
2,947.528
|
44.5851
|
2,070.26
|
4,060.229
|
March 15. 2021
|
2,936.172
|
44.1943
|
2,056.4475
|
4,005.472
|
Feb. 16. 2021
|
3,104.489
|
47.4531
|
2,267.5025
|
4,112.895
|
March 16. 2020
|
2,627.588
|
24.995
|
1,304.886
|
3,041.0535
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
11.356
|
0.3908
|
13.8125
|
54.757
|
in %
|
0.39
|
0.88
|
0.67
|
1.37
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-156.961
|
-2.868
|
-197.2425
|
-52.666
|
in %
|
-5.1
|
-6
|
-8.7
|
-1.3
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
319.94
|
19.5901
|
765.374
|
1,019.1755
|
in %
|
12.2
|
78.4
|
58.7
|
33.5
