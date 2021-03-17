Uzbek currency rates for March 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar has decreased against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from March 18.

The American currency fell by 12.37 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,523 soums.

The single European currency also decreased by 33.69 soums, amounting to 12,534 soums.

As for, the Russian currency, it also fell by 0.44 soums and currently amounts to 144 soums.

The official exchange rates of foreign currencies to the soum for accounting, statistical and other reporting, as well as the calculation of customs and other obligatory payments will be published by the Central Bank at 16:00 (GMT +5) every banking business day.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva