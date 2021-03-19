Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.19

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, except palladium, decreased in Azerbaijan on Mar.19 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold lowered by 24.5055 manat or $14.41 (0.82 percent) and made up 2,946.8565 manat or $1,733.44 per ounce.

The price of silver reduced by 0.6068 manat or 36 cents (1.35 percent) and amounted to 44.2989 manat ($26.06).

The price of platinum went down by 6.953 manat or $4.09 (0.52 percent) and equaled

2,054.365 manat ($1,208.45).

The price of palladium increased by 132.668 manat or $78.04 (3 percent) and stood at 4,548.843 manat ($2,675.79).

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 55.9045 manat or $32.88 (1.9 percent) per ounce, silver lowered by 1.096 manat or 64 cents (2.4 percent) per ounce, platinum reduced by 58.2335 manat or $34.25 (2.8 percent) per ounce, and palladium grew by 562.4195 manat or $330.83 (14.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 444.8815 manat or $261.69 (17.8 percent), silver grew by 23.9265 manat or $14.07 (2.2 times), platinum surged by 1,008.423 manat or $593.19 (96.4 percent), while palladium spiked by 1,906.125 manat or $1,121.25 (72.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Mar.19, 2021 2,946.8565 44.2989 2,054.365 4,548.843 Mar.18, 2021 2,971,362 44.9057 2,061.318 4,416.175 Feb.19, 2021 3,002.761 45.3965 2,112.5985 3,986.4235 Mar.19, 2020 2,501.975 20.3724 1,045.942 2,642.718 Change in a day in man. -24.5055 -0.6068 -6.953 132.668 in % -0.82 -1.35 -0.34 3 Change in a month in man. -55.9045 -1.0976 -58.2335 562.4195 in % -1.9 -2.4 -2.8 14.1 Change in a year in man. 444.8815 23.9265 1008.423 1,906.125 in % 17.8 117.4 96.4 72.1

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni