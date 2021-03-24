Uzbek currency rates for March 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar has decreased against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The American currency fell by 9.72 soums. Today, one dollar costs 10,496 soums.

The single European currency also decreased by 12.61 soums, amounting to 12,482 soums.

As for, the Russian currency, it also fell by 3.98 soums and currently amounts to 137.79 soums.

The official exchange rates of foreign currencies to the soum for accounting, statistical and other reporting, as well as the calculation of customs and other obligatory payments will be published by the Central Bank at 16:00 (GMT +5) every banking business day.

