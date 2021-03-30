Iranian currency rates for March 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased compared to March 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,434 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 30 Iranian rial on March 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,866 57,920 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,720 44,716 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,837 4,861 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,915 4,866 1 Danish krone DKK 6,648 6,661 1 Indian rupee INR 577 580 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,934 139,005 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,227 27,099 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,194 38,315 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,403 5,406 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,375 33,301 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,529 29,470 1 South African rand ZAR 2,820 2,805 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,075 5,180 1 Russian ruble RUB 556 554 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,163 32,053 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,160 31,208 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,590 49,571 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,111 2,115 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,883 36,064 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,297 9,311 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,393 6,421 100 Thai baths THB 134,512 135,362 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,130 10,132 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,059 37,203 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,434 49,441 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,895 9,972 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,427 12,564 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,902 2,915 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,032 15,970 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,680 86,580 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,686 3,713 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,508 rials, and the price of $1 is 248,001 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,331 rials, and the price of $1 is 226,234 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 249,000-252,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 290,000-293,000 rials.