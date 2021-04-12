Iranian currency rates for April 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to April 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,974 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 12 Iranian rial on April 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,580 57,587 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,384 45,410 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,918 4,919 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,940 4,944 1 Danish krone DKK 6,720 6,722 1 Indian rupee INR 563 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,115 139,108 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,505 27,516 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,281 38,291 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,401 5,400 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,515 33,517 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,561 29,544 1 South African rand ZAR 2,880 2,876 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,135 5,143 1 Russian ruble RUB 543 543 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,020 32,002 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,316 31,312 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,606 49,584 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,097 2,097 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,966 34,967 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,310 9,262 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,410 6,409 100 Thai baths THB 133,442 134,461 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,157 10,158 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,434 37,465 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,974 49,994 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,694 9,692 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,244 12,257 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,882 2,878 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 541 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,889 15,922 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,711 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,517 86,528 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,690 3,706 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,170 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,684 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 278,027 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,644 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 241,000-244,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 283,000-286,000 rials.