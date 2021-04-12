Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.12

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, except palladium, lowered in Azerbaijan on Apr.12 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 23.256 manat or $13.68 (0.78 percent) and made up 2,955.1525 manat or $1,738.32 per ounce.

The price of silver shrank by 0.3966 manat or 23 cents (0.92 percent) and amounted to 42.7316 manat ($25.14).

The price of platinum went down by 50.1755 manat or $29.51 (2.41 percent) and equaled 2,033.693 manat ($1,233.33).

The price of palladium increased by 0.4165 manat or 24 cents (0.01 percent) and stood at 4,475.845 manat ($2,632.85).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 32.8185 manat or $19.3 (1.1 percent) per ounce, silver lowered by 1.4375 manat or 85 cents (3.3 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 19.9495 manat or $11.73 (1 percent) per ounce, while palladium increased by 485.707 manat or $285.71 (12.2 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 82.6625 manat or $48.62 (2.9 percent), silver grew by 16.4825 manat or $9.7 (62.8 percent), platinum spiked by 758.2085 manat or $446 (59.4 percent), while palladium surged by 810.067 manat or $476.51 (22.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Apr.12, 2021 2,955.1525 42.7316 2,033.693 4,475.845 Apr.9, 2021 2,978.4085 43.1282 2,083.8685 4,475.4285 Mar.12, 2021 2,922.334 44.1691 2,053.6425 3,990.138 Apr.12, 2020 2,872.49 26.2491 1,275.4845 3,665.778 Change in a day in man. -23.256 -0.3966 -50.1755 0.4165 in % -0.78 -0.92 -2.41 0.01 Change in a month in man. 32.8185 -1.4375 -19.9495 485.707 in % 1.1 -3.3 -1 12.2 Change in a year in man. 82.6625 16.4825 758.2085 810.067 in % 2.9 62.8 59.4 22.1

