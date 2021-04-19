Iranian currency rates for April 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased compared to April 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,330 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 19 Iranian rial on April 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,103 58,070 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,645 45,664 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,980 4,975 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,021 5,022 1 Danish krone DKK 6,768 6,766 1 Indian rupee INR 564 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,315 139,325 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,510 27,438 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,629 38,606 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,405 5,406 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,594 33,604 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,997 29,968 1 South African rand ZAR 2,935 2,932 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,216 5,202 1 Russian ruble RUB 555 555 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,501 32,479 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,473 31,482 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,502 49,590 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,101 2,177 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,066 35,066 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,349 9,321 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,441 6,442 100 Thai baths THB 134,654 134,680 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,178 10,178 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,597 37,658 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,330 50,313 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,765 9,763 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,223 12,239 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,878 2,884 1 Afghan afghani AFN 543 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,187 16,169 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,866 86,877 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,710 3,687 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 282,588 rials, and the price of $1 is 237,763 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 284,083 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,261 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 237,000-240,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 282,000-285,000 rials.