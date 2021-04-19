Iranian currency rates for April 19

Finance 19 April 2021 10:04 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased compared to April 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,330 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on April 19

Iranian rial on April 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

58,103

58,070

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,645

45,664

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,980

4,975

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

5,021

5,022

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,768

6,766

1 Indian rupee

INR

564

564

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,315

139,325

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,510

27,438

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,629

38,606

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,405

5,406

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,594

33,604

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,997

29,968

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,935

2,932

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,216

5,202

1 Russian ruble

RUB

555

555

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

32,501

32,479

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,473

31,482

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,502

49,590

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,101

2,177

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

30

30

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,066

35,066

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,349

9,321

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,441

6,442

100 Thai baths

THB

134,654

134,680

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,178

10,178

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,597

37,658

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

50,330

50,313

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,765

9,763

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,223

12,239

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,878

2,884

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

543

542

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,187

16,169

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,866

86,877

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,710

3,687

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 282,588 rials, and the price of $1 is 237,763 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 284,083 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,261 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 237,000-240,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 282,000-285,000 rials.

