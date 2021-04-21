Execution of memorandum on improving insurance literacy starts in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

The execution of a memorandum signed between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA), and the Compulsory Insurance Bureau on the systematic and consistent implementation of measures to improve, educate and promote insurance literacy, has started, Trend reports citing the AIA.

SIAR Research and Consulting Group, which won the tender in February this year, presented the results of a preliminary survey to the parties to the memorandum, the AIA said.

According to the association, the respondents were residents and business entities of Baku and 12 regional cities of Azerbaijan aged 18 to 65 years.

The overall results of the survey showed that there was no neutral position in the answers of the respondents - the population and business entities preferred more accurate answers, the message of the AIA said.

“This, in turn, creates the basis for a more effective implementation of the directions identified in the memorandum,” the AIA said.

The corresponding memorandum between the CBA, AIA and Compulsory Insurance Bureau was signed on July 21, 2020. The main direction of the memorandum is the systematic and consistent implementation of measures to improve, educate and promote insurance literacy in Azerbaijan.

