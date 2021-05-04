Uzbek currency rates for May 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar has fallen against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will be active from May 5.

The American currency fell by 8.56 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,513 soums.

Euro has decreased by 55.52 soums, amounting to 12,625 soums.

As for, the Russian ruble, it also fell by 1.01 soums and currently amounts to 139.89 soums.

The official exchange rates of foreign currencies to the soum for accounting, statistical and other reporting, as well as the calculation of customs and other obligatory payments will be published by the Central Bank at 16:00 (GMT +5) every banking business day.

