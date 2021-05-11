Iranian currency rates for May 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased compared to May 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,111 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 11 Iranian rial on May 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,427 58,757 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,734 46,646 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,054 5,057 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,103 5,115 1 Danish krone DKK 6,874 6,871 1 Indian rupee INR 573 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,576 139,121 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,308 27,511 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,636 38,687 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,409 5,409 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,747 34,602 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,669 30,580 1 South African rand ZAR 3,000 2,988 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,079 5,106 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 33,072 32,944 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,734 31,699 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,531 49,510 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,132 2,133 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 27 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,594 35,634 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,365 9,371 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,546 6,531 100 Thai baths THB 135,170 135,202 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,226 10,214 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,757 37,770 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 51,111 51,088 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,844 9,849 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,264 12,199 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,959 2,939 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,612 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,868 87,872 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,689 3,710 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 260,256 rials, and the price of $1 is 213,864 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 249,332 rials, and the price of $1 is 204,887 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 213,000-216,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 259,000-262,000 rials.