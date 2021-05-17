Iranian currency rates for May 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to May 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,012 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 17 Iranian rial on May 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,212 59,202 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,586 46,557 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,037 5,036 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,105 5,099 1 Danish krone DKK 6,859 6,857 1 Indian rupee INR 573 574 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,172 139,534 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,605 27,634 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,405 38,407 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,407 5,409 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,236 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,695 34,661 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,480 30,421 1 South African rand ZAR 2,971 2,975 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,971 4,969 1 Russian ruble RUB 569 567 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,876 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,657 32,661 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,535 31,517 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,509 49,499 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,130 2,133 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 27 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,666 35,667 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,423 9,408 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,525 6,525 100 Thai baths THB 133,861 133,956 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,181 10,182 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,290 37,272 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 51,012 50,991 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,811 9,807 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,252 12,317 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,957 2,953 1 Afghan afghani AFN 543 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,734 16,669 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,910 87,860 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,681 3,682 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 11,992

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 267,179 rials, and the price of $1 is 219,980 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 249,133 rials, and the price of $1 is 205,122 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 219,000-222,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 266,000-269,000 rials.