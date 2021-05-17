Uzbek currency rates for May 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar has increased against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from May 18.

The American currency rose by 15. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,566 soums.

Euro also rose by 39 soums, amounting to 12,843 soums.

The Russian currency rose by 0.8 soums and currently amounts to 143 soums.

It is noted that the dollar exchange rate in Uzbekistan reached its maximum since the beginning of 2021.

The official exchange rates of foreign currencies to the soum for accounting, statistical, and other reporting, as well as the calculation of customs and other obligatory payments, will be published by the Central Bank at 16:00 (GMT +5) every banking business day.

