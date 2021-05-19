Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan seek to give new dynamics to interstate dialogue

Finance 19 May 2021 11:40 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan seek to give new dynamics to interstate dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan seek to give new dynamics and content to the interstate dialogue,Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

This was stated during a telephone conversation of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Turkmenistan aims at the broadest possible cooperation with Kazakhstan, said the president of Turkmenistan.

The heads of state also expressed confidence that thanks to joint efforts, the strategic partnership will continue to develop.

During the phone call, the president of Turkmenistan also congratulated the president of Kazakhstan on his birthday.

Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are strategic partners. Two neighboring countries indicated the availability of significant potential for enhancing cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, transport and communications sector, energy.

As earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan told Trend, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are implementing the new projects in the transport sector.

The new project in the field of transport and logistics cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is the construction of the highway from the Turkmen side to the border with Kazakhstan and the bridge over the Garabogazgol Gulf.

The ministry noted that the implementation of this project will allow increasing trade turnover, the volume of freight, and passenger traffic.

"This project will become another bright symbol of friendship between the two countries," the ministry added.

