Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fluctuate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, except silver and palladium, grew in Azerbaijan on May 21 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 0.697 manat or 41 cents (0.02 percent) and made up 3,190.22 manat or $1,876.6 per ounce.

The price of silver reduced by 0.0028 manat or 1.6 cents (0.01 percent) and amounted to 47.2048 manat ($27.77).

The price of platinum went up by 8.262 manat or $4.86 (1.46 percent) and equaled 2,048.755 manat ($1,205.15).

The price of palladium lowered by 107.185 manat or $63.05 (2.17 percent) and stood at 4,825.535 manat ($2,838.55).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 161.0665 manat or $94.74 (5.3 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 3.1899 manat or $1.88 (7.2 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 27.047 manat or $15.91 per ounce (1.3 percent), while palladium edged up by 119.578 manat or $70.34 (2.5 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 228.157 manat or $134.21 (7.7 percent), silver grew by 17.854 manat or $10.5 (60.8 percent), platinum spiked by 617.508 manat or $363.24 (43.1 percent), and palladium surged by 1,341.3425 manat or $789.02 (38.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) May 21, 2021 3,190.22 47.2048 2,048.755 4,825.535 May 20, 2021 3,189.523 47.2076 2,040.493 4,932.72 Apr. 21, 2021 3,029.1535 44.0149 2,021.708 4,705.957 May 21, 2020 2,962.063 29.3508 1,431.247 3,484.1925 Change in a day in man. 0.697 -0.0028 8.262 -107.185 in % 0.02 -0.01 0.4 -2.17 Change in a month in man. 161.0665 3.1899 27.047 119.578 in % 5.3 7.2 1.3 2.5 Change in a year in man. 228.157 17.854 617.508 1,341.3425 in % 7.7 60.8 43.1 38.5

