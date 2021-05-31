Iranian currency rates for May 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased compared to May 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,199 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 31 Iranian rial on May 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,602 59,590 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,674 46,696 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,056 5,059 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,012 5,031 1 Danish krone DKK 6,886 6,887 1 Indian rupee INR 580 580 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,675 139,540 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,179 27,168 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,232 38,237 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,411 5,412 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,802 34,743 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,490 30,455 1 South African rand ZAR 3,050 3,055 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,913 4,903 1 Russian ruble RUB 576 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,374 32,366 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,746 31,754 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,514 49,530 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,117 2,117 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,075 36,074 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,444 9,436 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,596 6,596 100 Thai baths THB 134,331 134,395 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,160 10,161 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,717 37,681 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 51,199 51,215 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,808 9,803 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,870 12,853 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,935 2,939 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 536 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,601 16,555 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 88,041 87,930 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,710 3,680 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 11,990

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 289,292 rials, and the price of $1 is 237,315 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 249,240 rials, and the price of $1 is 204,459 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 237,000-240,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 289,000-292,000 rials.