Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts discloses amount of dividends from state-owned enterprises

Finance 9 June 2021 20:00 (UTC+04:00)
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$750 million bond by Emirates NBD
Saudi Aramco seen raising $3 bln-4 bln with dollar sukuk
Founder of Dubai property firm DAMAC makes $255 mln take private bid
Latest
Iran's Minister of Energy discusses electricity consumption of cryptocurrency mining Business 21:12
Fuel prices to decline in Georgia if current exchange rate remains unchanged - UOPI Oil&Gas 21:09
Turkmen Education Ministry opens tender for overhaul Tenders 21:05
ECO Park to strengthen relations between member states Business 21:05
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers discusses preparation for UEFA EURO 2020 in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 20:50
Azerbaijani customs implementing projects to develop int’l trade (PHOTO) Transport 20:49
Armenia, Azerbaijan need to commit to exchange information for successful demining - European Parliament Politics 20:32
Azerbaijani shares data on revenues from state-owned enterprises Finance 20:28
State Oil Company’s debt to State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan increased in 2020 Oil&Gas 20:00
Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts discloses amount of dividends from state-owned enterprises Finance 20:00
Russian, Turkish foreign ministries discuss situation in Karabakh region Politics 19:31
Georgia adopts number of regulations implementing EU's Third Energy Package Oil&Gas 19:21
Economic rebound in region positively affects Georgian Railway's performance Transport 19:14
Volumes of oil production from Azerbaijan's Bahar field in 2020 disclosed Oil&Gas 19:13
Azerbaijan’s Agro Procurement and Supply announces winner of tender for purchase of IT equipment Business 19:06
Georgian Railways revenue from freight transportation down Transport 19:06
Revenues from rent of state property decrease in Azerbaijan Finance 18:56
Georgia shares data on largest foreign direct investment Business 18:54
Azerbaijan expects GDP rebound to continue at accelerated speed in years to come Economy 18:51
Azerbaijan shares details on mine clearance in liberated Aghdam district Azerbaijan 18:34
Geostat reveals list of largest investor countries Business 18:33
Baku commemorates journalists killed in mine explosion in Kalbajar district (PHOTO) Society 18:20
Georgian economy begins to recover - PM Business 18:12
Azerbaijan enters top CIS countries for COVID-19 vaccination rollout Society 18:12
ECHO looks to provide support to Azerbaijan in demining - Head of the EU Delegation Politics 18:10
Kazakhstan names major projects implemented in agricultural sector Kazakhstan 17:55
Broadcast of first release of Real - Trend program Politics 17:54
Georgian Railways sees decrease in freight transportation Transport 17:53
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories opens unique opportunities for developing fully integrated region – envoy Politics 17:49
Another 2,854 Kyrgyzstanis received COVID-19 vaccine in past day Kyrgyzstan 17:47
Latvian parliamentary delegation visits mosque in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 17:42
Azerbaijan discusses participation of US companies in reconstruction of liberated lands – Minister (PHOTO) Business 17:41
Iran signs trilateral agreement on dev't of aviation industry Business 17:36
Iran talks figures for guaranteed wheat purchase from farmers Business 17:34
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$750 million bond by Emirates NBD Arab World 17:31
Youth Development Webinar Program 2021 “Skilling Youth for Success Post COVID-19” Other News 17:30
Minute Media plans IPO at over $1b valuation Israel 17:29
Russia’s coronavirus spread rate rises to 1.09 in past day Russia 17:26
Turkish president meets Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation in Ankara Politics 17:22
Iran to drop electricity export due to high domestic consumption Business 17:21
U.S. investigates disclosure of tax records on rich Americans US 17:17
New container terminal starts operating at Kazakhstan Dostyk station Transport 17:16
Austria made 81 arrests as part of global sting against organised crime Europe 17:12
Iran preparing to launch its first F-class power plant in Hormozgan Province Business 17:02
Turkmenistan sees growth in energy sector Oil&Gas 16:58
Significant part of construction in Georgia within BTK project wraps up Transport 16:46
Azerbaijan's net income from sale of hydrocarbons down Oil&Gas 16:45
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 9 Society 16:41
Azerbaijan's strategic location allows large-scale projects to be implemented - minister (PHOTO) Business 16:39
Azerbaijan confirms 68 more COVID-19 cases, 239 recoveries Society 16:38
Geostat reveals top 20 investors in Georgian economy during COVID-19 Business 16:34
Armenia refuses to provide minefield maps, violating all int'l conventions - ambassador Politics 16:32
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Canada Business 16:27
US attaches great importance to bilateral relations with Azerbaijan - Philip Reeker Politics 16:09
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Germany despite COVID-19 Business 16:06
Kazakhstan’s national debt exceeds limit set by New Fiscal Policy Business 16:00
Georgia can export high-quality agricultural products to Germany - ambassador Business 15:58
Iran plans to boost domestic production Business 15:58
Azerbaijani Accounts Chamber revises up 2020 expenses of state budget Finance 15:53
Kazakhstan's foreign exchange reserves surge Finance 15:39
Saudi Aramco seen raising $3 bln-4 bln with dollar sukuk Arab World 15:31
Israeli startups shatter 2020 funding record in under six months Israel 15:27
Russia documents 10,407 daily COVID-19 cases, highest figure since March 7 Russia 15:25
U.S. pharmacist jailed for three years for tampering with COVID-19 vaccines US 15:24
WB forecasts GDP growth in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:20
EU Commission sues Italy over unsafe drinking water Europe 15:19
Pakistan ready to take part in de-mining of Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 15:16
EU finances projects in agritourism, agribusiness spheres in Azerbaijan's districts Business 15:04
Mine Action Agency, Israeli ambasador talk de-mining of Azerbaijan's lands Politics 14:57
Microfinance projects planned to be implemented in Azerbaijan's liberated lands Business 14:49
Heydar Aliyev Foundation restoring several historic mosques in Azerbaijan’s Shusha (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 14:47
Former Azerbaijani captive talks about torture in Armenian captivity Politics 14:45
Turkmenistan sees increase in construction sector’s indicators Construction 14:43
Over 8 mb/d new refining capacity to come online by 2026 Oil&Gas 14:22
Kyrgyzstan exported over 263 thsd tons of agricultural products since beginning of year Kyrgyzstan 14:22
Former Azerbaijani prisoner talks atrocities commited by Armenia in Shusha prison (VIDEO) Society 14:21
Iran's petrochemical production increases Business 14:19
Armenians severely tortured Azerbaijani captives - former Azerbaijani prisoner Society 14:16
Fuel supply investment to rebound by about 14% in 2021 Oil&Gas 14:07
Date of next court session on case of Armenian militants who tortured Azerbaijani captives disclosed Politics 13:59
Volume of coupon payments to investors increases in Azerbaijan Finance 13:47
World Bank increases its forecasts for Georgian economic growth Business 13:44
JICA supports improvements on Georgian East-West Highway Business 13:43
Azerbaijan's AFFA names number of sold tickets for UEFA EURO-2020 matches in Baku Society 13:36
Azerbaijan names main macroeconomic indicators that influenced revenues of state budget-2020 Finance 13:34
ECO's priority is economic and cultural co-op - Sec-Gen of ECO Business 13:32
Iranian company signs MoU with ECO to renovate Abbas Abad region (PHOTO) Business 13:19
Turkmenistan improves services in transport, communication sectors Transport 13:16
Turkey sees increase in cargo shipments via Antalya Airport Turkey 13:16
Siemens AG branch in Azerbaijan announces its liquidation Business 13:15
Grain harvesting begins in Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh - Trend TV (VIDEO) Society 13:00
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan decline Finance 12:53
World Bank revises forecasts for Kazakhstan’s GDP growth Business 12:48
Armenia, Azerbaijan should learn to be good neighbors - Russian FM Politics 12:47
Silk Way East Airlines announces its liquidation in Azerbaijan Transport 12:47
EU supports dev't of micro-entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan's districts (PHOTO) Economy 12:39
Lending to supply of electricity, gas, steam, water surges in Azerbaijan Finance 12:37
WalkMe plans Nasdaq IPO at $2.5b valuation Israel 12:34
US ambassador to Russia to take part in Putin-Biden summit in Geneva US 12:30
Founder of Dubai property firm DAMAC makes $255 mln take private bid Arab World 12:29
