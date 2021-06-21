Iranian currency rates for June 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to June 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,830 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 21 Iranian rial on June 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,997 58,032 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,549 45,576 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,879 4,872 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,845 4,839 1 Danish krone DKK 6,701 6,706 1 Indian rupee INR 567 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,120 139,390 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,809 26,717 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,116 38,110 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,411 5,411 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,700 33,763 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,122 29,132 1 South African rand ZAR 2,926 2,937 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,806 4,809 1 Russian ruble RUB 578 578 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,415 31,486 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,233 31,232 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,502 49,524 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,119 2,113 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,250 35,243 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,374 9,403 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,509 6,509 100 Thai baths THB 133,311 133,369 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,147 10,147 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,004 36,978 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,830 49,861 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,820 9,812 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,297 13,272 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,910 2,914 1 Afghan afghani AFN 535 535 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,700 16,684 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,558 86,529 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,710 3,681 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 275,911 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,555 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 249,395 rials, and the price of $1 is 210,206 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 233,000-236,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials.