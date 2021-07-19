Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 14.98 manat (0.5 percent) during the past week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,085.993 manat, which is one percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 5
|
3,038.33
|
July 12
|
3,065.51
|
July 6
|
3,057.55
|
July 13
|
3,077.06
|
July 7
|
3,060.16
|
July 14
|
3,083.34
|
July 8
|
3,054.9
|
July 15
|
3,103.74
|
July 9
|
3,065.11
|
July 16
|
3,105.82
|
July 17
|
3,080.49
|
Average weekly
|
3,055.21
|
Average weekly
|
3,085.993
During the past week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.6537 manat (1.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 44.396 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 5
|
45.1308
|
July 12
|
44.2827
|
July 6
|
45.1495
|
July 13
|
44.6238
|
July 7
|
44.5327
|
July 14
|
44.3345
|
July 8
|
44.0222
|
July 15
|
44.6852
|
July 9
|
43.9912
|
July 16
|
44.8191
|
July 17
|
43.629
|
Average weekly
|
44.565
|
Average weekly
|
44.396
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan grew by 13.43 manat (0.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,900.878 manat, which is 2.4 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 5
|
1,866.95
|
July 12
|
1,864.92
|
July 6
|
1,886.78
|
July 13
|
1,908.86
|
July 7
|
1,857.4
|
July 14
|
1,889.63
|
July 8
|
1,833.901,
|
July 15
|
1,927.9
|
July 9
|
1,833.84
|
July 16
|
1,935.61
|
July 17
|
1,878.35
|
Average weekly
|
1,855.774
|
Average weekly
|
1,900.878
During the past week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 293.95 manat (6.2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,726.94 manat, which is 1.1 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 5
|
4,758.13
|
July 12
|
4,766.37
|
July 6
|
4,800.93
|
July 13
|
4,847.84
|
July 7
|
4,748.3
|
July 14
|
4,822.88
|
July 8
|
4,823.759
|
July 15
|
4,782.88
|
July 9
|
4,768.77
|
July 16
|
4,669.25
|
July 17
|
4,472.42
|
Average weekly
|
4,779.978
|
Average weekly
|
4,726.94
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni