Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 14.98 manat (0.5 percent) during the past week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,085.993 manat, which is one percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 5 3,038.33 July 12 3,065.51 July 6 3,057.55 July 13 3,077.06 July 7 3,060.16 July 14 3,083.34 July 8 3,054.9 July 15 3,103.74 July 9 3,065.11 July 16 3,105.82 July 17 3,080.49 Average weekly 3,055.21 Average weekly 3,085.993

During the past week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.6537 manat (1.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 44.396 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 5 45.1308 July 12 44.2827 July 6 45.1495 July 13 44.6238 July 7 44.5327 July 14 44.3345 July 8 44.0222 July 15 44.6852 July 9 43.9912 July 16 44.8191 July 17 43.629 Average weekly 44.565 Average weekly 44.396

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan grew by 13.43 manat (0.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,900.878 manat, which is 2.4 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 5 1,866.95 July 12 1,864.92 July 6 1,886.78 July 13 1,908.86 July 7 1,857.4 July 14 1,889.63 July 8 1,833.901, July 15 1,927.9 July 9 1,833.84 July 16 1,935.61 July 17 1,878.35 Average weekly 1,855.774 Average weekly 1,900.878

During the past week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 293.95 manat (6.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,726.94 manat, which is 1.1 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium July 5 4,758.13 July 12 4,766.37 July 6 4,800.93 July 13 4,847.84 July 7 4,748.3 July 14 4,822.88 July 8 4,823.759 July 15 4,782.88 July 9 4,768.77 July 16 4,669.25 July 17 4,472.42 Average weekly 4,779.978 Average weekly 4,726.94

