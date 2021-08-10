Central banks of Uzbekistan, Turkey sign memorandum of understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10

The central banks of Uzbekistan and Turkey signed a Memorandum of Understanding, Trend reports with reference to UzDaily.uz.

The memorandum is aimed at deepening bilateral relations between banks, as well as will increase the knowledge and experience banks' employees through joint technical consultations, trainings, seminars, expert visits and research activities.

Turkey and Uzbekistan continue to develop economic relations. Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov stressed that Uzbekistan and Turkey plan to bring mutual trade to $4 billion by the end of 2021 and $5 billion by the end of 2023.

Moreover, Uzbekistan and Turkey signed 24 documents totaling US$679 million following the results of the Uzbek-Turkish business forum in Tashkent.

The Uzbek-Turkish Business Forum was held on 28 June 2021 in Tashkent as part of the visit of the Turkish government delegation to Uzbekistan.

