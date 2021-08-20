Uzbek currency rates for August 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar has increased against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from August 21.

The American currency rose by 8.6 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,640 soums.

Euro fell by 12.29 soums, amounting to 12,423 soums.

At the same time, the Russian currency fell by 0.66 soums and currently amounts to 142.87 soums.

The official exchange rates of foreign currencies to the soum for accounting, statistical, and other reporting, as well as the calculation of customs and other obligatory payments, will be published by the Central Bank at 16:00 (GMT +5) every banking business day.

