Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Aug. 23 1.7 Aug. 30 1.7 Aug. 24 1.7 Aug. 31 1.7 Aug. 25 1.7 Sept. 1 1.7 Aug. 26 1.7 Sept. 2 1.7 Aug. 27 1.7 Sept. 3 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0122 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.011. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0145 (0.7 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Aug. 23 1.9918 Aug. 30 2.007 Aug. 24 1.9955 Aug. 31 2.0091 Aug. 25 1.9957 Sept. 1 2.0064 Aug. 26 2.0001 Sept. 2 2.0123 Aug. 27 1.9995 Sept. 3 2.0192 Average weekly 1.9965 Average weekly 2.011

The official rate of the manat against the ruble fell by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0232. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0002 (0.9 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Aug. 23 0.023 Aug. 30 0.0231 Aug. 24 0.023 Aug. 31 0.0231 Aug. 25 0.023 Sept. 1 0.0232 Aug. 26 0.023 Sept. 2 0.0233 Aug. 27 0.0229 Sept. 3 0.0233 Average weekly 0.023 Average weekly 0.0232

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0017 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2041. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0023 manat (1.1 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Aug. 23 0.2002 Aug. 30 0.2035 Aug. 24 0.2016 Aug. 31 0.2028 Aug. 25 0.2019 Sept. 1 0.2042 Aug. 26 0.2028 Sept. 2 0.2049 Aug. 27 0.2027 Sept. 3 0.2052 Average weekly 0.2018 Average weekly 0.2041

