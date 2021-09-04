Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Aug. 23
|
1.7
|
Aug. 30
|
1.7
|
Aug. 24
|
1.7
|
Aug. 31
|
1.7
|
Aug. 25
|
1.7
|
Sept. 1
|
1.7
|
Aug. 26
|
1.7
|
Sept. 2
|
1.7
|
Aug. 27
|
1.7
|
Sept. 3
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0122 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.011. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0145 (0.7 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Aug. 23
|
1.9918
|
Aug. 30
|
2.007
|
Aug. 24
|
1.9955
|
Aug. 31
|
2.0091
|
Aug. 25
|
1.9957
|
Sept. 1
|
2.0064
|
Aug. 26
|
2.0001
|
Sept. 2
|
2.0123
|
Aug. 27
|
1.9995
|
Sept. 3
|
2.0192
|
Average weekly
|
1.9965
|
Average weekly
|
2.011
The official rate of the manat against the ruble fell by 0.0002 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0232. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0002 (0.9 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Aug. 23
|
0.023
|
Aug. 30
|
0.0231
|
Aug. 24
|
0.023
|
Aug. 31
|
0.0231
|
Aug. 25
|
0.023
|
Sept. 1
|
0.0232
|
Aug. 26
|
0.023
|
Sept. 2
|
0.0233
|
Aug. 27
|
0.0229
|
Sept. 3
|
0.0233
|
Average weekly
|
0.023
|
Average weekly
|
0.0232
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0017 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2041. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0023 manat (1.1 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Aug. 23
|
0.2002
|
Aug. 30
|
0.2035
|
Aug. 24
|
0.2016
|
Aug. 31
|
0.2028
|
Aug. 25
|
0.2019
|
Sept. 1
|
0.2042
|
Aug. 26
|
0.2028
|
Sept. 2
|
0.2049
|
Aug. 27
|
0.2027
|
Sept. 3
|
0.2052
|
Average weekly
|
0.2018
|
Average weekly
|
0.2041
