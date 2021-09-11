Iran provides several loans in trade sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian banks issued loans worth 1.16 quadrillion rials (about $27.5 billion) in the Iranian trade sector during the first four months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through July 22, 2021), Trend reports citing the statistics of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the statistics, the loans worth 50.7 trillion rials (about $1.2 billion) were issued in connection with the establishment of enterprises and other opportunities in the trade sector during the reporting period.

"Within four months, 609 trillion rials (about $14.5 billion) worth of loans were issued in the trade sector as working capital," the statistics said.

Furthermore, Iranian banks issued loans worth 2.46 trillion rials (about $58.7 million) for the repair of enterprises and 79.8 trillion rials (about $1.9 billion) for the development of enterprises in the trade sector, the statistics said.

At the same time, 412 trillion rials (about $9.82 billion) worth of loans was issued for the purchase of personal assets, 4.27 trillion rials (about $102 million) for the purchase of housing and 881 billion rials (about $20.9 million) for other purposes in the trade sector.

As reported, the Iranian banks issued loans worth about 7.01 quadrillion rials (about $167 billion) in various economic sectors in the first four months of the current Iranian year. This is an increase of 55.5 percent, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur