Iranian currency rates for September 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased compared to September 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,256 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Sept.20 Iranian rial on Sept.18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,706 57,772 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,055 45,119 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,837 4,844 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,823 4,833 1 Danish krone DKK 6,623 6,627 1 Indian rupee INR 570 571 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,307 139,584 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,000 25,058 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,187 38,200 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,398 5,398 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,891 32,971 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,566 29,577 1 South African rand ZAR 2,849 2,851 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,867 4,865 1 Russian ruble RUB 577 577 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,542 30,559 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,154 31,156 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,506 49,303 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,107 2,105 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 25 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,447 35,475 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,316 9,294 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,496 6,496 100 Thai baths THB 125,914 126,132 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,067 10,070 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,533 35,566 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,256 49,277 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,880 9,873 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,495 13,506 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,950 2,950 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,936 16,906 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,884 83,942 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,711 3,704 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,098 rials, and the price of $1 is 264,419 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,355 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,236 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 269,000-272,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur