Iranian currency rates for October 4

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 14 have decreased compared to October 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,686 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Oct.4 Iranian rial on Oct. 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,891 56,983 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,126 44,166 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,794 4,799 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,873 4,868 1 Danish krone DKK 6,548 6,550 1 Indian rupee INR 567 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,374 139,391 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,650 24,602 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,805 37,849 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,395 5,395 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,192 33,171 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,161 29,146 1 South African rand ZAR 2,824 2,824 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,742 4,739 1 Russian ruble RUB 579 578 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,472 30,532 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,928 30,993 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,495 49,085 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,103 2,104 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,234 35,222 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,227 9,213 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,516 6,515 100 Thai baths THB 124,948 125,812 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,047 10,046 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,570 35,563 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,686 48,706 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,854 9,845 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,460 13,377 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,944 2,939 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,734 16,743 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,746 82,848 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,712 3,706 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 316,463 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,003 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,448 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,170 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 277,000-280,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 322,000-325,000 rials.

