Iranian currency rates for October 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to October 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,717 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Oct.28 Iranian rial on Oct.27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,689 57,827 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,744 45,633 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,894 4,871 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,997 5,022 1 Danish krone DKK 6,549 6,544 1 Indian rupee INR 560 561 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,196 139,174 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,223 24,004 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,929 36,771 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,401 5,402 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,037 33,900 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,136 30,046 1 South African rand ZAR 2,793 2,827 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,413 4,406 1 Russian ruble RUB 597 604 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,561 31,485 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,151 31,157 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,190 49,155 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,085 2,085 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,826 34,862 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,236 9,251 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,572 6,580 100 Thai baths THB 126,208 126,396 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,112 10,127 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,852 35,963 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,717 48,676 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,843 9,864 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,334 13,377 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,961 2,967 1 Afghan afghani AFN 462 463 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,308 17,377 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,755 82,716 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,733 3,731 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,984

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,283 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,727 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,546 rials, and the price of $1 is 233,440 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 272,000-275,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

