Iranian currency rates for October 30

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to October 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,519 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Oct.30 Iranian rial on Oct.28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,509 57,689 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,830 45,744 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,888 4,894 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,969 4,997 1 Danish krone DKK 6,522 6,549 1 Indian rupee INR 561 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,135 139,196 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,533 24,223 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,828 36,929 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,400 5,401 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,881 34,037 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,080 30,136 1 South African rand ZAR 2,755 2,793 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,366 4,413 1 Russian ruble RUB 593 597 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,560 31,561 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,137 31,151 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,202 49,190 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,090 2,085 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,838 34,826 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,236 9,236 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,558 6,572 100 Thai baths THB 125,924 126,208 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,140 10,112 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,740 35,852 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,519 48,717 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,824 9,843 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,313 13,334 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,962 2,961 1 Afghan afghani AFN 463 462 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,276 17,308 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,150 82,755 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,739 3,733 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 309,164 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,534 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,497 rials, and the price of $1 is 233,199 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 272,000-275,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

