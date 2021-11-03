Iranian currency rates for November 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 26 have decreased in price, compared to November 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,636 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.3 Iranian rial on Nov.2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,164 57,441 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,921 46,127 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,900 4,933 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,938 5,002 1 Danish krone DKK 6,538 6,543 1 Indian rupee INR 563 562 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,183 139,201 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,652 24,640 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,911 36,781 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,398 5,397 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,811 33,996 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,833 30,216 1 South African rand ZAR 2,725 2,729 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,386 4,414 1 Russian ruble RUB 587 590 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,204 31,640 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,133 31,153 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,118 48,985 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,079 2,080 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,005 34,914 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,217 9,212 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,561 6,566 100 Thai baths THB 126,276 126,154 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,125 10,118 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,673 35,657 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,636 48,677 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,809 9,823 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,292 13,271 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,944 2,946 1 Afghan afghani AFN 464 463 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,094 17,153 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,027 83,055 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,737 3,739 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,007 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,294 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,227 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,251 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,511 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 272,000-275,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

