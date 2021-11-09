Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 17.391 manat (0.57 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.035,844 manat, decreasing by 1.1 percent or 19.47 manat compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Oct.25 3057,5775 Nov.1 3033,319 Oct.26 3063,8505 Nov.2 3048,321 Oct.27 3042,388 Nov.3 3028,839 Oct.28 3061,122 Nov.4 3018,027 Oct.29 3051,636 Nov.5 3050,71 Average weekly 3055,314 Average weekly 3035,844

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.0513 manat (0.12 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.3367 manat, which is 1.9 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Oct.25 41,6354 Nov.1 40,4759 Oct.26 41,4613 Nov.2 40,7162 Oct.27 40,8958 Nov.3 39,8783 Oct.28 40,902 Nov.4 40,0861 Oct.29 40,689 Nov.5 40,5272 Average weekly 41,1167 Average weekly 40,3367

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 8.5 manat (0.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price for an ounce of platinum rose by 0.76 percent compared to the last week to 1,769.596 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Oct.25 1783,5805 Nov.1 1750,363 Oct.26 1789,4965 Nov.2 1799,943 Oct.27 1746,0615 Nov.3 1765,79 Oct.28 1728,7555 Nov.4 1772,99 Oct.29 1733,0395 Nov.5 1758,897 Average weekly 1756,1868 Average weekly 1769,596

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 60.7 manat (1.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,441.162 manat, which is 0.43 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Oct.25 3462,832 Nov.1 3391,424 Oct.26 3476,2365 Nov.2 3473,517 Oct.27 3428,6365 Nov.3 3441,259 Oct.28 3367,5725 Nov.4 3447,515 Oct.29 3396,9145 Nov.5 3452,097 Average weekly 3426,438 Average weekly 3441,162

