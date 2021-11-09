Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 17.391 manat (0.57 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.035,844 manat, decreasing by 1.1 percent or 19.47 manat compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Oct.25
|
3057,5775
|
Nov.1
|
3033,319
|
Oct.26
|
3063,8505
|
Nov.2
|
3048,321
|
Oct.27
|
3042,388
|
Nov.3
|
3028,839
|
Oct.28
|
3061,122
|
Nov.4
|
3018,027
|
Oct.29
|
3051,636
|
Nov.5
|
3050,71
|
Average weekly
|
3055,314
|
Average weekly
|
3035,844
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.0513 manat (0.12 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.3367 manat, which is 1.9 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Oct.25
|
41,6354
|
Nov.1
|
40,4759
|
Oct.26
|
41,4613
|
Nov.2
|
40,7162
|
Oct.27
|
40,8958
|
Nov.3
|
39,8783
|
Oct.28
|
40,902
|
Nov.4
|
40,0861
|
Oct.29
|
40,689
|
Nov.5
|
40,5272
|
Average weekly
|
41,1167
|
Average weekly
|
40,3367
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 8.5 manat (0.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price for an ounce of platinum rose by 0.76 percent compared to the last week to 1,769.596 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Oct.25
|
1783,5805
|
Nov.1
|
1750,363
|
Oct.26
|
1789,4965
|
Nov.2
|
1799,943
|
Oct.27
|
1746,0615
|
Nov.3
|
1765,79
|
Oct.28
|
1728,7555
|
Nov.4
|
1772,99
|
Oct.29
|
1733,0395
|
Nov.5
|
1758,897
|
Average weekly
|
1756,1868
|
Average weekly
|
1769,596
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 60.7 manat (1.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,441.162 manat, which is 0.43 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Oct.25
|
3462,832
|
Nov.1
|
3391,424
|
Oct.26
|
3476,2365
|
Nov.2
|
3473,517
|
Oct.27
|
3428,6365
|
Nov.3
|
3441,259
|
Oct.28
|
3367,5725
|
Nov.4
|
3447,515
|
Oct.29
|
3396,9145
|
Nov.5
|
3452,097
|
Average weekly
|
3426,438
|
Average weekly
|
3441,162
