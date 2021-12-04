Iranian currency rates for December 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 5 currencies have increased and 32 have decreased in price, compared to December 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,488 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.4 Iranian rial on Dec.2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,571 55,891 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,725 45,682 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,595 4,643 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,571 4,639 1 Danish krone DKK 6,387 6,397 1 Indian rupee INR 559 561 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,708 138,713 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,772 23,968 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,202 37,235 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,389 5,391 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,727 32,871 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,356 28,727 1 South African rand ZAR 2,603 2,639 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,059 3,158 1 Russian ruble RUB 569 568 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,448 29,950 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,622 30,807 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,050 49,159 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,080 2,072 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,723 34,897 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,136 9,139 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,588 6,596 100 Thai baths THB 123,974 124,760 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,958 9,958 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,490 35,748 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,488 47,566 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,578 9,631 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,503 13,441 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,911 2,926 1 Afghan afghani AFN 437 438 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,542 16,510 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,192 83,419 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,720 3,720 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 303,624 rials, and the price of $1 is 268,532 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,108 rials, and the price of $1 is 236,236 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 269,000-272,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 306,000 - 309,000 rials.

