Iranian currency rates for December 4

Finance 4 December 2021 09:22 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 5 currencies have increased and 32 have decreased in price, compared to December 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,488 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Dec.4

Iranian rial on Dec.2

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,571

55,891

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,725

45,682

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,595

4,643

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,571

4,639

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,387

6,397

1 Indian rupee

INR

559

561

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,708

138,713

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,772

23,968

100 Japanese yens

JPY

37,202

37,235

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,389

5,391

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,231

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,727

32,871

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,356

28,727

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,603

2,639

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,059

3,158

1 Russian ruble

RUB

569

568

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,448

29,950

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,622

30,807

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,050

49,159

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,080

2,072

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,723

34,897

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,136

9,139

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,588

6,596

100 Thai baths

THB

123,974

124,760

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,958

9,958

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,490

35,748

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,488

47,566

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,578

9,631

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,503

13,441

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,911

2,926

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

437

438

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,542

16,510

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,720

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,192

83,419

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,720

3,720

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 303,624 rials, and the price of $1 is 268,532 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,108 rials, and the price of $1 is 236,236 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 269,000-272,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 306,000 - 309,000 rials.

---

