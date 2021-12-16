Iranian currency rates for December 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to December 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,287 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.16 Iranian rial on Dec.15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,478 55,551 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,362 45,465 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,603 4,592 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,623 4,608 1 Danish krone DKK 6,359 6,364 1 Indian rupee INR 550 553 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,445 138,595 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,575 23,578 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,896 36,957 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,383 5,383 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,512 32,667 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,274 28,328 1 South African rand ZAR 2,592 2,601 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,836 2,922 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 570 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,907 29,830 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,672 30,654 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,036 49,048 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,079 2,074 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,329 34,499 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,112 9,115 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,596 6,596 100 Thai baths THB 125,601 125,637 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,930 9,929 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,301 35,437 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,287 47,319 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,591 9,599 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,571 13,593 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,928 2,931 1 Afghan afghani AFN 404 403 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,689 16,697 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,678 83,543 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,719 3,723 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,027 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,697 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,180 rials, and the price of $1 is 242,634 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 305,000 - 308,000 rials.

