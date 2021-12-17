Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika issues its first bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

A ceremony to mark the issue of the first bonds of Bank Respublika OJSC in the capital markets was held on December 16, 2021, at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports referring to the BSE.

The underwriting service of the bonds’ placement in the amount of 10 million manat ($5.88 million) was carried out by Pasha Capital Investment Company CJSC, a member of the BSE.

The Chairman of the Board of Bank Respublika OJSC Tariyel Ismayilov, Director of Pasha Capital Investment Company CJSC Jeyhun Hajiyev, and Chairman of BSE Eldar Abdullayev spoke at the opening ceremony.

At the opening of the ceremony, they noted that the issue of bonds by Bank Respublika through the stock exchange is the successful result of the measures taken to develop the financial sector in Azerbaijan and will play a special role in creating new investment opportunities for the citizens.