Iranian currency rates for January 15

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to January 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,933 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.15 Iranian rial on Jan.13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,411 57,525 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,977 45,982 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,661 4,692 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,800 4,837 1 Danish krone DKK 6,442 6,453 1 Indian rupee INR 567 570 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,110 138,948 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,840 23,830 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,865 36,606 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,395 5,390 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,470 33,599 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,599 28,753 1 South African rand ZAR 2,730 2,739 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,120 3,152 1 Russian ruble RUB 551 562 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,337 30,565 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,160 31,187 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,993 48,910 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,071 2,071 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,413 35,560 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,189 9,152 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,611 6,606 100 Thai baths THB 126,543 126,121 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,052 10,034 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,273 35,365 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,933 48,012 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,650 9,664 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,637 13,615 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,937 2,935 1 Afghan afghani AFN 501 399 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,293 16,296 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,822 82,334 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,723 3,721 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 298,267 rials, and the price of $1 is 261,346 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 282,329 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,381 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 263,000-266,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

