Iranian currency rates for January 25

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to January 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,512 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.25 Iranian rial on Jan.24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,485 56,930 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,930 46,088 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,502 4,566 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,649 4,718 1 Danish krone DKK 6,383 6,401 1 Indian rupee INR 563 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,896 138,659 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,807 23,848 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,903 36,940 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,395 5,394 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,101 33,369 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,011 28,223 1 South African rand ZAR 2,736 2,782 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,103 3,126 1 Russian ruble RUB 530 541 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,826 30,184 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,164 31,233 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,851 49,495 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,079 2,073 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,110 35,261 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,171 9,179 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,634 6,626 100 Thai baths THB 126,923 127,419 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,026 10,030 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,033 35,204 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,512 47,679 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,609 9,635 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,682 13,626 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,927 2,928 1 Afghan afghani AFN 401 401 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,133 16,343 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,702 81,907 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,718 3,718 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,002

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,014 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,598 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 278,817 rials, and the price of $1 is 246,468 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 276,000-279,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.

