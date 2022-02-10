Iranian currency rates for February 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have grown and 12 have decreased in price, compared to February 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,011 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.10 Iranian rial on Feb.9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,858 56,917 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,486 45,424 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,618 4,590 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,768 4,763 1 Danish krone DKK 6,452 6,442 1 Indian rupee INR 562 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,929 138,961 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,024 24,099 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,376 36,327 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,391 5,389 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,132 33,050 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,081 27,892 1 South African rand ZAR 2,756 2,736 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,100 3,095 1 Russian ruble RUB 564 560 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,163 29,958 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,307 31,229 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,933 48,894 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,080 2,080 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,065 35,116 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,173 9,171 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,600 6,598 100 Thai baths THB 128,455 127,784 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,036 10,037 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,145 35,099 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,011 47,947 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,855 9,817 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,361 14,485 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,926 2,920 1 Afghan afghani AFN 450 452 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,409 16,326 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,922 81,596 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,719 3,718 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,466 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,351 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,956 rials, and the price of $1 is 238,781 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 259,000-262,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 297,000-300,000 rials.

