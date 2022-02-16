Iranian currency rates for February 16

Finance 16 February 2022 09:52 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to February 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,729 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Feb.16

Iranian rial on Feb.14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,868

56,967

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,360

45,358

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,533

4,496

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,723

4,724

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,413

6,408

1 Indian rupee

INR

559

558

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,820

138,631

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,811

24,046

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,318

36,366

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,384

5,385

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,950

32,975

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,887

27,928

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,783

2,763

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,083

3,107

1 Russian ruble

RUB

556

545

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,033

29,987

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,237

31,166

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,762

49,490

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,075

2,070

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,876

34,824

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,171

9,182

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,629

6,610

100 Thai baths

THB

129,627

128,388

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,034

10,023

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,092

34,995

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,729

47,675

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,782

9,774

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,956

14,217

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,942

2,928

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

459

457

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,356

16,439

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

81,885

81,906

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,716

3,706

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,909 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,469 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,759 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,778 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 266,000-269,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 301,000-304,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Israel, Azerbaijan may co-op in fighting climate change – ambassador (Exclusive)
Israel, Azerbaijan may co-op in fighting climate change – ambassador (Exclusive)
Israel hopes its companies to be part of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador (Exclusive)
Israel hopes its companies to be part of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador (Exclusive)
Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool
Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Three new officially confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Tajikistan yesterday Tajikistan 10:39
Uzbekistan aims to accelerate process of accession to WTO Uzbekistan 10:35
Azerbaijan shares data on TOP 10 insurance companies in terms of fees in 2021 Economy 10:35
Azerbaijan’s Tourism Office in Israel working to increase number, diversity of tourists – ambassador Tourism 10:33
Kyrgyzstan reports 54 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 09:59
Israel, Azerbaijan may co-op in fighting climate change – ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:58
Turkmen Agrarian Party nominates presidential candidate Business 09:57
Iranian currency rates for February 16 Finance 09:52
Israel hopes its companies to be part of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:49
Azerbaijani currency rates for February 16 Finance 09:49
Georgia’s revenues from visitors from Azerbaijan up Finance 09:48
Russia prolongs permission for railway import of Azerbaijani сrop products Economy 09:46
Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool Oil&Gas 09:40
CIS observers going to monitor snap presidential election in Turkmenistan Business 09:36
State Commission on Economic Co-op between Azerbaijan and Japan holds preparatory videoconference meeting Economy 09:35
Iran eyes increasing trade with China Business 09:33
EBRD determined to bring down greenhouse gas emissions in Uzbekistan - bank official Uzbekistan 09:25
Iran's bitumen exports decline Oil&Gas 09:25
1,508 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:54
Demand for eSIM technology increases in Azerbaijan - deputy minister ICT 08:25
Weekly COVID-19 mortality up 4% worldwide - WHO Other News 07:43
Police detain ex-Honduras president Hernandez as U.S. seeks extradition Other News 07:10
Turkey confirms 94,730 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:27
Serbian president dissolves parliament Europe 05:45
Good deal within reach if Westerners adopt realistic approach - Iranian FM Nuclear Program 05:09
Over 2.9 mln child COVID-19 cases reported in U.S. in past 4 weeks US 04:24
Georgian parliament re-elects election commission head Georgia 03:50
Dutch gov't lifts most COVID-19 measures as country returns to "normal" Europe 03:23
Manchester City beats Sporting in Champions League playoffs Other News 02:41
PSG defeats Real Madrid in first leg of 1/8 finals of Champions League Other News 02:25
Bahraini crown prince to visit Israel soon: media Israel 02:18
WHO official cautions east European countries against relaxing COVID-19 measures Europe 01:49
Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian protesters dig in Other News 01:05
Ukraine seeks NATO assistance for potential major emergencies Europe 00:27
Eurostat reveals import and export data with Turkmenistan for 10M2021 Business 00:01
Israeli President Herzog to visit Turkey on March 9 Turkey 15 February 23:45
Azerbaijan to take part in Winter Paralympic Games for first time Society 15 February 23:28
Biden will address situation on ground in Ukraine US 15 February 23:09
Gas prices in Europe falling below $800/1,000 cubic meters — market data Oil&Gas 15 February 22:47
Turkish Armed Forces hold trainings for Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO) Turkey 15 February 22:28
Lebanon approves $18 million to hold May election Arab World 15 February 22:03
Erdogan visits Azerbaijan pavilion at Expo-2020 in Dubai (PHOTO) Politics 15 February 21:33
Greece's inflation reaches 6.2 pct in January Europe 15 February 21:11
Azerbaijani MoD slams Armenia-spread info on wounding of illegal armed unit's member Politics 15 February 20:56
Citizens of more countries to be allowed to enter and exit Azerbaijan by air Politics 15 February 20:43
Azerbaijan stops engineering work of members of illegal Armenian armed units - MoD Politics 15 February 20:31
Azerbaijan treats issues on conflicts and wars on basis of international law, peace, security principles - expert Politics 15 February 20:30
IGB’s capacity to be marketed via RBP platform Oil&Gas 15 February 20:17
Azerbaijan closing acceptance of applications for student educational loans for fall semester Society 15 February 20:08
Azerbaijan adopts amendments to registration rules for religious communities Society 15 February 19:36
Union of Petroleum Products Importers talks fuel price increase in Georgia Oil&Gas 15 February 19:36
Kazakhstan talks measures to reduce sea emissions during port operations Transport 15 February 19:28
Iran eyes to develop Tus gas field Oil&Gas 15 February 19:26
Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan introduced to ministry staff Economy 15 February 19:24
Turkmenistan discloses revenue from privatized property Finance 15 February 19:23
Price indexes of construction, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 15 February 19:22
Azerbaijani figure skater advances to next stage of competition at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Society 15 February 19:21
Iran's EOGPC plays key role in supplying gas to north provinces of country Oil&Gas 15 February 19:20
Azerbaijan discloses number of state facilities privatized following auction Economy 15 February 19:19
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15 February 18:53
Azerbaijan confirms 4,687 more COVID-19 cases, 6,506 recoveries Society 15 February 18:45
Israel hopes SOCAR to be part of its energy industry – ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 15 February 18:33
Bank of Georgia provides funding for local solar panel power plant construction Georgia 15 February 18:17
Iran sees increase in exports to Ukraine Business 15 February 18:03
Azerbaijan discusses issues of preparing employment strategy in liberated lands Society 15 February 18:02
Uzbekistan to complete modernization of one of its HPPs Uzbekistan 15 February 18:01
Another Russian airline to launch flights to Baku Transport 15 February 18:01
Kazakh leader in production of municipal road equipment interested in entering Azerbaijani market Transport 15 February 18:00
IRICA shares data on Iran’s trade turnover with Russia Business 15 February 17:58
Central Bank of Iran reveals data on balance of bank loans Finance 15 February 17:58
Azerbaijan presents conceptual paper for green energy zone in liberated lands Oil&Gas 15 February 17:55
Kazakh, Azerbaijani ports to establish e-exchange of information on cargo transportation (Exclusive) Transport 15 February 17:34
Tens of Israeli companies applied for projects in Karabakh – ambassador (Exclusive) Business 15 February 17:27
Tajikistan registers 4 new COVID-19 cases Tajikistan 15 February 17:25
Azerbaijan accelerates development of certain areas of non-oil sector – minister Economy 15 February 17:17
Russian Ural Airlines to increase direct flights to Baku Transport 15 February 17:06
Iran's export of oil and non-oil products rising Business 15 February 17:01
Tajik and German specialists exchange experience in diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 Tajikistan 15 February 16:54
Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia down Finance 15 February 16:52
Uzbekistan notes increase in imports of furniture products Uzbekistan 15 February 16:50
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to auction short-term notes Finance 15 February 16:44
Azerbaijan grants amnesty to number of persons Society 15 February 16:44
Kazakhstan develops energy balance plan until 2035 Oil&Gas 15 February 16:43
Azerbaijan strengthening protection of children's rights - decree Politics 15 February 16:42
Azerbaijan approves bill on fines for violation of rules for maintaining gas installations Society 15 February 16:38
Kazakhstan develops new energy security concept Kazakhstan 15 February 16:33
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier on re-election as president of Germany Politics 15 February 16:30
Marriott posts profit as vaccinations, holiday traffic boost hotel occupancy US 15 February 16:27
Azerbaijan discloses amount of subsidies paid to farmers Economy 15 February 16:24
Turkmengas opens tender to select contractor for software implementation Tenders 15 February 16:22
Some powers of Caucasian Muslims Office to be limited in Azerbaijan Society 15 February 16:19
Israel will not object if exported gas reaches Lebanon Israel 15 February 16:18
NATO looking forward to continued high-level political dialogue with Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Economy 15 February 16:00
Turkmenistan, Russia discuss opportunities for urban development cooperation Transport 15 February 15:49
Uzbekistan reveals share of private business in economy Uzbekistan 15 February 15:36
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds regular foreign currency auction Finance 15 February 15:34
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy eyes electricity supply to Nakhchivan via Zangazur corridor (Exclusive) (VIDEO) Economy 15 February 15:31
Iran considering investments in Cuba's mega projects Business 15 February 15:30
Iranian banks issue large loans in services sector Finance 15 February 15:15
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts bischofite up for sale Business 15 February 15:14
All news