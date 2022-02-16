Iranian currency rates for February 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to February 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,729 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.16 Iranian rial on Feb.14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,868 56,967 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,360 45,358 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,533 4,496 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,723 4,724 1 Danish krone DKK 6,413 6,408 1 Indian rupee INR 559 558 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,820 138,631 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,811 24,046 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,318 36,366 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,384 5,385 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,950 32,975 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,887 27,928 1 South African rand ZAR 2,783 2,763 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,083 3,107 1 Russian ruble RUB 556 545 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,033 29,987 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,237 31,166 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,762 49,490 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,075 2,070 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,876 34,824 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,171 9,182 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,629 6,610 100 Thai baths THB 129,627 128,388 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,034 10,023 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,092 34,995 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,729 47,675 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,782 9,774 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,956 14,217 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,942 2,928 1 Afghan afghani AFN 459 457 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,356 16,439 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,885 81,906 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,716 3,706 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,909 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,469 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,759 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,778 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 266,000-269,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 301,000-304,000 rials.

