Iranian currency rates for June 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have grown and 19 have decreased in price, compared to June 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,772 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 15 Iranian rial on June 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,566 51,114 1 Swiss franc CHF 41,949 42,135 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,120 4,128 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,207 4,246 1 Danish krone DKK 5,884 5,890 1 Indian rupee INR 539 538 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,545 136,706 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,352 20,580 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,157 31,309 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,488 32,671 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,200 26,346 1 South African rand ZAR 2,617 2,613 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,430 2,432 1 Russian ruble RUB 720 731 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,004 29,160 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,160 30,176 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 45,214 45,213 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,170 1,166 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,626 33,588 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,718 8,708 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,232 6,219 100 Thai baths THB 119,853 120,200 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,498 9,534 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,532 32,488 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 43,772 43,817 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,610 9,607 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,313 14,271 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,851 2,850 1 Afghan afghani AFN 472 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,432 12,434 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 78,824 78,746 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,788 3,781 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,679 rials, and the price of $1 is 269,316 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 263,745 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,068 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 342,000-345,000 rials.

