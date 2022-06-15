...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for June 15

Finance Materials 15 June 2022 10:21
Iranian currency rates for June 15

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have grown and 19 have decreased in price, compared to June 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,772 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 15

Iranian rial on June 14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,566

51,114

1 Swiss franc

CHF

41,949

42,135

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,120

4,128

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,207

4,246

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,884

5,890

1 Indian rupee

INR

539

538

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,545

136,706

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,352

20,580

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,157

31,309

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,488

32,671

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,200

26,346

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,617

2,613

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,430

2,432

1 Russian ruble

RUB

720

731

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,004

29,160

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,160

30,176

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

45,214

45,213

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,170

1,166

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,626

33,588

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,718

8,708

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,232

6,219

100 Thai baths

THB

119,853

120,200

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,498

9,534

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,532

32,488

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

43,772

43,817

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,610

9,607

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,313

14,271

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,851

2,850

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

472

473

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,432

12,434

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,719

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

78,824

78,746

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,788

3,781

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,679 rials, and the price of $1 is 269,316 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 263,745 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,068 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 342,000-345,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more