Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 6 1.7 June 13 1.7 June 7 1.7 June 14 1.7 June 8 1.7 June 15 1.7 June 9 1.7 June 16 1.7 June 10 1.7 June 17 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0065 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0392 and amounted to 1.7781 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 6 1.8238 June 13 1.7830 June 7 1.8161 June 14 1.7717 June 8 1.8155 June 15 1.7717 June 9 1.8233 June 16 1.7745 June 10 1.8075 June 17 1.7895 Average weekly 1.8172 Average weekly 1.7781

The official exchange rate of the manat against the remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0016 manat and reached 0.0296 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 6 0.0270 June 13 0.0292 June 7 0.0275 June 14 0.0300 June 8 0.0276 June 15 0.0300 June 9 0.0285 June 16 0.0297 June 10 0.0294 June 17 0.0292 Average weekly 0.0280 Average weekly 0.0296

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0023 manat and totaled 0.0984 manat per Turkish lira.