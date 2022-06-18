Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 6
|
1.7
|
June 13
|
1.7
|
June 7
|
1.7
|
June 14
|
1.7
|
June 8
|
1.7
|
June 15
|
1.7
|
June 9
|
1.7
|
June 16
|
1.7
|
June 10
|
1.7
|
June 17
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0065 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0392 and amounted to 1.7781 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 6
|
1.8238
|
June 13
|
1.7830
|
June 7
|
1.8161
|
June 14
|
1.7717
|
June 8
|
1.8155
|
June 15
|
1.7717
|
June 9
|
1.8233
|
June 16
|
1.7745
|
June 10
|
1.8075
|
June 17
|
1.7895
|
Average weekly
|
1.8172
|
Average weekly
|
1.7781
The official exchange rate of the manat against the remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0016 manat and reached 0.0296 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 6
|
0.0270
|
June 13
|
0.0292
|
June 7
|
0.0275
|
June 14
|
0.0300
|
June 8
|
0.0276
|
June 15
|
0.0300
|
June 9
|
0.0285
|
June 16
|
0.0297
|
June 10
|
0.0294
|
June 17
|
0.0292
|
Average weekly
|
0.0280
|
Average weekly
|
0.0296
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0023 manat and totaled 0.0984 manat per Turkish lira.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 6
|
0.1031
|
June 13
|
0.0984
|
June 7
|
0.1022
|
June 14
|
0.0985
|
June 8
|
0.1008
|
June 15
|
0.0985
|
June 9
|
0.0989
|
June 16
|
0.0985
|
June 10
|
0.0987
|
June 17
|
0.0982
|
Average weekly
|
0.1007
|
Average weekly
|
0.0984