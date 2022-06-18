...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

18 June 2022
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 6

1.7

June 13

1.7

June 7

1.7

June 14

1.7

June 8

1.7

June 15

1.7

June 9

1.7

June 16

1.7

June 10

1.7

June 17

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0065 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0392 and amounted to 1.7781 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 6

1.8238

June 13

1.7830

June 7

1.8161

June 14

1.7717

June 8

1.8155

June 15

1.7717

June 9

1.8233

June 16

1.7745

June 10

1.8075

June 17

1.7895

Average weekly

1.8172

Average weekly

1.7781

The official exchange rate of the manat against the remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0016 manat and reached 0.0296 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 6

0.0270

June 13

0.0292

June 7

0.0275

June 14

0.0300

June 8

0.0276

June 15

0.0300

June 9

0.0285

June 16

0.0297

June 10

0.0294

June 17

0.0292

Average weekly

0.0280

Average weekly

0.0296

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0023 manat and totaled 0.0984 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 6

0.1031

June 13

0.0984

June 7

0.1022

June 14

0.0985

June 8

0.1008

June 15

0.0985

June 9

0.0989

June 16

0.0985

June 10

0.0987

June 17

0.0982

Average weekly

0.1007

Average weekly

0.0984
