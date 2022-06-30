...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for June 30

Finance Materials 30 June 2022 09:22
Iranian currency rates for June 30

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in price, compared to June 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,991 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 30

Iranian rial on June 29

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,016

51,261

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,004

43,924

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,118

4,149

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,258

4,276

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,913

5,950

1 Indian rupee

INR

533

532

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,835

136,782

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,445

20,307

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,771

30,839

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,353

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,641

32,604

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,128

26,274

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,581

2,623

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,524

2,522

1 Russian ruble

RUB

785

781

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,913

29,057

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,169

30,280

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

45,018

45,174

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,173

1,173

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,270

33,210

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,728

8,734

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,269

6,262

100 Thai baths

THB

119,315

119,447

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,545

9,552

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,337

32,557

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,991

44,257

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,969

9,129

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,287

14,289

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,825

2,829

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

477

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,432

12,435

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,719

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,418

76,705

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,953

4,242

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,015

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 289,299 rials, and the price of $1 is 276,204 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,729 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,565 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 328,000-330,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more