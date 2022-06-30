Iranian currency rates for June 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in price, compared to June 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,991 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 30 Iranian rial on June 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,016 51,261 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,004 43,924 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,118 4,149 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,258 4,276 1 Danish krone DKK 5,913 5,950 1 Indian rupee INR 533 532 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,835 136,782 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,445 20,307 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,771 30,839 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,641 32,604 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,128 26,274 1 South African rand ZAR 2,581 2,623 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,524 2,522 1 Russian ruble RUB 785 781 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,913 29,057 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,169 30,280 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 45,018 45,174 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,173 1,173 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,270 33,210 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,728 8,734 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,269 6,262 100 Thai baths THB 119,315 119,447 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,545 9,552 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,337 32,557 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,991 44,257 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,969 9,129 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,287 14,289 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,825 2,829 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,432 12,435 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,418 76,705 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,953 4,242 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,015

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 289,299 rials, and the price of $1 is 276,204 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,729 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,565 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 328,000-330,000 rials.

